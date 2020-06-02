UrduPoint.com
Kiev Not To Help Moscow Solve Crimea's Water Supply Issues - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:00 AM

Kiev Not to Help Moscow Solve Crimea's Water Supply Issues - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Kiev does not intend to help Moscow solve the problems with the water supply of Crimea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Earlier, deputy head of the Russian State Duma committee on international affairs Natalya Poklonskaya sent a letter addressed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet with the call to condemn the criminal actions of the Ukrainian authorities, who had unilaterally cut off the supply of fresh water to the peninsula, and to take measures to resume the supply of Dnieper water via the North Crimean Canal.

"We are closely following the events that take place on the Crimean peninsula. Of course, the situation there, I would say, is more than critical ... But we do not plan to help Russia solve its problems as an occupant," Kuleba said on the ICTV channel.

