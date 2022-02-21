Kiev Official Claims Information on Combat Vehicles Violating Russian Border Fake

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, on Monday called the information about the violation of the Russian border by two Ukrainian infantry combat vehicles fake

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, on Monday called the information about the violation of the Russian border by two Ukrainian infantry combat vehicles fake.

Earlier in the day, the press office of the Russian Southern Military District said that two Ukrainian infantry combat vehicles, attempting to cross the Russian border in order to evacuate Ukrainian saboteurs, were destroyed by the Russian troops.

During the shootout, five Ukrainian troops were killed, the office said.

"I strongly dismiss the fake Russian propaganda that five Ukrainian saboteurs and two infantry combat vehicles attacked the Russian border guard post and were destroyed. We were not aboard infantry combat vehicles, but aboard combat flying saucers," Herashchenko posted on Telegram.