UrduPoint.com

Kiev Official Claims Information On Combat Vehicles Violating Russian Border Fake

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Kiev Official Claims Information on Combat Vehicles Violating Russian Border Fake

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, on Monday called the information about the violation of the Russian border by two Ukrainian infantry combat vehicles fake

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, on Monday called the information about the violation of the Russian border by two Ukrainian infantry combat vehicles fake.

Earlier in the day, the press office of the Russian Southern Military District said that two Ukrainian infantry combat vehicles, attempting to cross the Russian border in order to evacuate Ukrainian saboteurs, were destroyed by the Russian troops.

During the shootout, five Ukrainian troops were killed, the office said.

"I strongly dismiss the fake Russian propaganda that five Ukrainian saboteurs and two infantry combat vehicles attacked the Russian border guard post and were destroyed. We were not aboard infantry combat vehicles, but aboard combat flying saucers," Herashchenko posted on Telegram.

Related Topics

Russia Interior Minister Vehicles Border Post

Recent Stories

Webinar discusses regulatory framework for startup ..

Webinar discusses regulatory framework for startups

2 minutes ago
 Taliban aiming to create 'grand army' for Afghanis ..

Taliban aiming to create 'grand army' for Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 KP govt to give maximum facilities to industrialis ..

KP govt to give maximum facilities to industrialists: Arshad Ayub

2 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh lauds Deaf Reach Programme services ..

Governor Sindh lauds Deaf Reach Programme services

6 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of Maqbool Dehlavi

CM condoles death of Maqbool Dehlavi

6 minutes ago
 Russian stocks slide over Ukraine crisis

Russian stocks slide over Ukraine crisis

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>