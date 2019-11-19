UrduPoint.com
Kiev Open For Normandy Format Dialogue, Ready To Seek Compromise - Foreign Minister

Tue 19th November 2019

Kiev is open for dialogue as part of a Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) meeting on Donbas settlement and is ready to seek a compromise, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Tuesday

Earlier, the Elysee Palace said the meeting of the Normandy Four heads of state would be held December 9 in Paris.

The German cabinet confirmed that Chancellor Angela Merkel would take part in it, the date of the meeting was also confirmed by the Ukrainian presidential office. On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed December 9 as the date for the summit.

"We are going to the Normandy meeting with open ideas, an open mind. We are ready to accept a reasonable compromise and bring home the progress that has been craved for so long," Prystaiko said at a briefing.

