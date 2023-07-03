MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Kiev requires the command of the Ukrainian army to continue offensive operations at the request of the West, despite significant losses, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monnay.

"Despite significant losses, the Ukrainian leadership requires the command of the Ukrainian armed forces to continue the offensive at the insistence of Western curators," Shoigu told top military officials at a meeting.