Kiev, Paris, Berlin Want To Keep 'Normandy Format' At Level Of Foreign Ministers - Kuleba

Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:48 PM

Kiev, Paris, Berlin Want to Keep 'Normandy Format' at Level of Foreign Ministers - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he had agreed with the foreign ministers of France and Germany on the need to preserve the "Normandy format" at the level of foreign ministers, the parties will continue to work on organizing a quadripartite meeting with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he had agreed with the foreign ministers of France and Germany on the need to preserve the "Normandy format" at the level of foreign ministers, the parties will continue to work on organizing a quadripartite meeting with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We agreed that the Normandy format at the level of foreign ministers should be preserved. And we will continue to work to ensure that a quadripartite meeting takes place, so that we can sit down with Russia in the person of Minister Lavrov, and that there is a frank and a substantive dialogue. As you understand, it is possible to fully negotiate in the Normandy format only when all four participants are sitting at the table," Kuleba told reporters following a meeting with the foreign ministers of France and Germany.

