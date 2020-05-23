UrduPoint.com
Kiev Partially Eases COVID-19 Lockdown As Epidemiological Situation Improves - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 03:03 PM

The improving epidemiological situation in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev allows the authorities to further ease the COVID-19 lockdown in the city on Saturday, Acting Deputy Chairman of the Kiev City State Administration Valentin Mondrievsky said.

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The improving epidemiological situation in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev allows the authorities to further ease the COVID-19 lockdown in the city on Saturday, Acting Deputy Chairman of the Kiev City State Administration Valentin Mondrievsky said.

On Friday, Ukraine started the second out of five phases of gradually lifting quarantine measures. In particular, public transport was allowed to resume, and hotels and kindergartens to reopen. At the same time, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said that the capital did not comply with the criteria necessary to ease the lockdown but the city's authorities decided to gradually relax restrictions starting Saturday.

"We made a decision to move to the next stage of reducing quarantine measures in Kiev.

From 12:00 today in Kiev, trade institutions of up to 1,000 square meters [10,764 square feet] will begin to work. All public transport will resume," Mondrievsky said at a briefing, broadcast on the administration's YouTube channel.

Starting May 25, subway, markets, playgrounds, sports grounds will open in the Ukrainian capital, the official added. Higher education institutions will also start working.

On June 1, hotels, kindergartens, high schools, recreation areas, gyms without swimming pools, and cemeteries will be allowed to open.

As of Saturday, Ukraine has registered more than 20,500 cases of the disease, including 605 fatalities and 6,929 recoveries. Of those newly infected, 2,569 patients have been reported in Kiev.

