Kiev Pechersk Lavra Closes for Quarantine Due to COVID-19 Outbreak - Mayor

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Kiev's Pechersk Lavra, a historic Orthodox cave monastery, is closing for quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak was registered on the premises, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said on Monday.

"Out of all [COVID-19] cases recorded over the past 24 hours, 63 were detected in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, meaning that there are already more than 90 confirmed cases ... Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is closed for quarantine according to the decision of the emergency commission," Klitschko said during a speech.

The mayor urged the police to control the quarantine measures imposed on the monastery.

Ukraine has so far confirmed more than 3,100 COVID-19 cases and 93 coronavirus-related deaths. Moreover, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Kiev nears 500.