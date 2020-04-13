UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Pechersk Lavra Closes For Quarantine Due To COVID-19 Outbreak - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:03 PM

Kiev Pechersk Lavra Closes for Quarantine Due to COVID-19 Outbreak - Mayor

Kiev's Pechersk Lavra, a historic Orthodox cave monastery, is closing for quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak was registered on the premises, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Kiev's Pechersk Lavra, a historic Orthodox cave monastery, is closing for quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak was registered on the premises, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said on Monday.

"Out of all [COVID-19] cases recorded over the past 24 hours, 63 were detected in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, meaning that there are already more than 90 confirmed cases ... Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is closed for quarantine according to the decision of the emergency commission," Klitschko said during a speech.

The mayor urged the police to control the quarantine measures imposed on the monastery.

Ukraine has so far confirmed more than 3,100 COVID-19 cases and 93 coronavirus-related deaths. Moreover, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Kiev nears 500.

Related Topics

Police Kiev All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan should seek emergency loan from AIIB to f ..

35 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) re-issues notices to NA ..

37 seconds ago

Pakistan's exports can contract by 19.7% if COVID- ..

13 minutes ago

Coronavirus lockdown: Wasim Akram seeks fans' opin ..

10 minutes ago

Three Turkish prisoners die of coronavirus

10 minutes ago

SoftBank Group forecasts $7-bn full-year net loss

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.