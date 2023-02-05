UrduPoint.com

Kiev Planning Controlled Blasts In Kramatorsk To Accuse Russia Of War Crimes - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Kiev Planning Controlled Blasts in Kramatorsk to Accuse Russia of War Crimes - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Kiev is planning controlled explosions of medical facilities in the Ukraine-controlled city of Kramatorsk in Donbas to accuse Russia of alleged deliberate strikes on civilian objects, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"According to the information confirmed by several independent sources, Ukrainian secret services intend to carry out a large-scale provocation soon to accuse Russia of 'war crimes.' For that purpose, the Kiev regime is planning a controlled explosion of narcological and oncological dispensaries... and the first state hospital.

.. in the city of Kramatorsk to accuse Russia of an alleged 'deliberate strike' on civilian objects," the Joint Coordination Headquarters of Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine said.

The statement added that staff of these medical facilities had been evacuated and reporters of the Western media had already arrived in Kramatorsk.

The provocation will be aimed at accelerating supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine as Kiev wants to present the blasts as an example of war crimes allegedly committed by Russia, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kramatorsk Kiev Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Partners of World Government Summit affirm its imp ..

Partners of World Government Summit affirm its important role as unique platform ..

27 minutes ago
 World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 Feb ..

World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 February bringing together 10,000 ..

42 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Hu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Summit on Monda ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

4 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.