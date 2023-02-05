Kiev Planning Controlled Blasts in Kramatorsk to Accuse Russia of War Crimes - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Kiev is planning controlled explosions of medical facilities in the Ukraine-controlled city of Kramatorsk in Donbas to accuse Russia of alleged deliberate strikes on civilian objects, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"According to the information confirmed by several independent sources, Ukrainian secret services intend to carry out a large-scale provocation soon to accuse Russia of 'war crimes.' For that purpose, the Kiev regime is planning a controlled explosion of narcological and oncological dispensaries... and the first state hospital.

.. in the city of Kramatorsk to accuse Russia of an alleged 'deliberate strike' on civilian objects," the Joint Coordination Headquarters of Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine said.

The statement added that staff of these medical facilities had been evacuated and reporters of the Western media had already arrived in Kramatorsk.

The provocation will be aimed at accelerating supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine as Kiev wants to present the blasts as an example of war crimes allegedly committed by Russia, according to the statement.