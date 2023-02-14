Kiev Planning Provocation to Blame Russia for Alleged Radioactive Contamination - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Ukraine is preparing a large-scale provocation to accuse Russia of radioactive contamination of the territory near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Russia's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response said on Tuesday.

"The Kiev regime, with the support of the United States and European countries, is finalizing the preparation of a large-scale information provocation (a 'great event') to accuse Russia ahead of the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on February 22 of alleged 'gross violation' of the obligations under the Convention on Nuclear Safety during Russia's special military operation," the statement said.

Kiev is also fabricating evidence of alleged theft of radioactive materials by Russian military from the Chernobyl NPP, according to the statement.