(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) Ukraine is planning a provocation to sabotage an initiative of the Untied Nations on resumption of ammonia transit via the Tolyatti-Odesa pipeline, a military-diplomatic source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"According to information confirmed via several channels, the Kiev regime plans a high-profile provocation aimed at disruption of the UN initiative to resume the transit of ammonia via the Tolyatti-Odesa pipeline," the source said.

According to the source, Ukraine is going to blow up ammonia storage facilities at the Odesa Portside Plant, blaming the Russian military for explosions and accusing them of a "missile attack."

"The provocation has been planned and is carried out under the control of the UK special services stationed in Odesa.

Members of Canada's private military company GardaWorld, who are responsible for security of port infrastructure in the Odesa region under the contract with the administration of Ukrainian sea ports, are also participating in the implementation of this provocation," the source added.

The source also noted that the main goal of the provocation is similar to the one of the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines in September, namely, to prevent Russia from exporting its resources to other countries.

According to the source, planned destruction of ammonia storage facilities in Odesa would lead to further increase of ammonia prices in the international market, which would eventually be beneficial for exports of ammonia from the UK and the US to Europe and developing nations amid high energy prices.