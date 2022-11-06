UrduPoint.com

Kiev Planning Total Evacuation In Event Of Complete Blackout - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Kiev Planning Total Evacuation in Event of Complete Blackout - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Kiev authorities have begun planning for an evacuation of all residents from Ukraine's capital and most populous city in the event of a complete power outage, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing municipal officials.

According to the newspaper, the city officials are bracing for "a once unthinkable" possibility of evacuating three million dwellers if a sweeping blackout occurs. The situation in the city is said to be dire, with authorities setting up 1,000 heating centers, mainly inside educational facilities, which can serve a dual purpose as bunkers.

"We understand that .

.. we may lose our entire electricity system," Roman Tkachuk, the director of security for the Kyiv municipal government, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Officials in Kiev were reportedly told that they would be notified that the city's energy grid was on the brink of failure at a 12-hour notice. After this, the authorities would begin informing people and asking them to leave the capital.

Ukraine's energy utility Ukrenergo said on Saturday that it had to introduce emergency shutdown of power supplies in Kiev and another seven regions of Ukraine instead of scheduled hourly outages.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Kiev New York May Sunday Event All From Government Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

41 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.