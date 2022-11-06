Kiev Planning Total Evacuation in Event of Complete Blackout - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Kiev authorities have begun planning for an evacuation of all residents from Ukraine's capital and most populous city in the event of a complete power outage, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing municipal officials.

According to the newspaper, the city officials are bracing for "a once unthinkable" possibility of evacuating three million dwellers if a sweeping blackout occurs. The situation in the city is said to be dire, with authorities setting up 1,000 heating centers, mainly inside educational facilities, which can serve a dual purpose as bunkers.

"We understand that .

.. we may lose our entire electricity system," Roman Tkachuk, the director of security for the Kyiv municipal government, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Officials in Kiev were reportedly told that they would be notified that the city's energy grid was on the brink of failure at a 12-hour notice. After this, the authorities would begin informing people and asking them to leave the capital.

Ukraine's energy utility Ukrenergo said on Saturday that it had to introduce emergency shutdown of power supplies in Kiev and another seven regions of Ukraine instead of scheduled hourly outages.