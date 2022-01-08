Kiev Plans No Offensive Operations Against Russia Amid Crisis - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that Kiev has no plans on offensive operations against Russia amid the crisis in bilateral relations.

"Dmytro Kuleba thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in tackling the Russian aggression. The minister highlighted that Ukraine is committed to a politico-diplomatic settlement of the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict and does not plan any offensive operations. The secretary of state welcomed Ukrainian reasonableness and highlighted that the US make maximum diplomatic efforts to prevent the expansion of the Russian aggression against Ukraine and a new wave of wars in Europe," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The parties also discussed ways of tackling security threats posed by "the Russian geopolitical project Nord Stream 2," as well as new complex measures to deter Russia from "a new wave of war in Europe," which include "tough economic sanctions and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"

The Russia-NATO council on security guarantees is scheduled to be held on January 12 in Brussels. Russia has presented NATO and the United State draft agreements on security guarantees, which includes non-expansion of NATO eastwards. Moreover, Russia and the United States are to hold another round of the dialogue on strategic stability in Geneva and consultations in the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna next week. The crisis in Russia-Ukraine relations is expected to become one of the most important security topics during talks.