UrduPoint.com

Kiev Plans No Offensive Operations Against Russia Amid Crisis - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Kiev Plans No Offensive Operations Against Russia Amid Crisis - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that Kiev has no plans on offensive operations against Russia amid the crisis in bilateral relations.

"Dmytro Kuleba thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in tackling the Russian aggression. The minister highlighted that Ukraine is committed to a politico-diplomatic settlement of the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict and does not plan any offensive operations. The secretary of state welcomed Ukrainian reasonableness and highlighted that the US make maximum diplomatic efforts to prevent the expansion of the Russian aggression against Ukraine and a new wave of wars in Europe," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The parties also discussed ways of tackling security threats posed by "the Russian geopolitical project Nord Stream 2," as well as new complex measures to deter Russia from "a new wave of war in Europe," which include "tough economic sanctions and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"

The Russia-NATO council on security guarantees is scheduled to be held on January 12 in Brussels. Russia has presented NATO and the United State draft agreements on security guarantees, which includes non-expansion of NATO eastwards. Moreover, Russia and the United States are to hold another round of the dialogue on strategic stability in Geneva and consultations in the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna next week. The crisis in Russia-Ukraine relations is expected to become one of the most important security topics during talks.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Vienna Brussels Nord Geneva Kiev United States January From

Recent Stories

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

2 hours ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That N ..

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

2 hours ago
 NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges ..

NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges for End to Violence - Stolten ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.