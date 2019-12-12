Kiev Plans to Prepare Amendments to Minsk Accords Before Normandy Summit in March - Envoy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Kiev will prepare amendments to the Minsk agreements on a settlement in the Donbas before the next meeting in the Normandy format, Ukraine's representative in the political working subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement said on Friday.

On Monday, the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine met in Paris in the Normandy format after a three-year hiatus to discuss the settlement of the Donbas crisis. The summit adopted the joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of conflict-related detainees and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

"Of course, we will write these proposals for sure [before the next Normandy summit], they were even ready in the president's initiatives. But we expect that even the homework that the parties agreed on can be done before March," Reznikov said while aired by Hromadske tv broadcaster.

It must be recognized that the set of measures prescribed in the agreements did not work over the past five years.

"So let's sit down and let's write Minsk-4 together," the envoy said.