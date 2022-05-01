Kiev Plans to Shell Humanitarian Corridor From Kharkov - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Ukrainian neo-Nazis plan to fire on people who will be evacuated from Kharkov with a view to accusing the Russian military of crimes against civilians, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

"Official Kiev continues to prepare monstrous and ruthless provocations, involving mass destruction of civilians, with a view to further accusing the Russian armed forces," Mizintsev said at a press briefing.

According to him, the Ukrainian military installed artillery pieces near the village of Tsupivka in the Kharkiv region to attack civilians during the evacuation through a humanitarian corridor from Kharkov.

"The Russian side has reliably established that neo-Nazis plan to carry out this monstrous bloody act in the near future," Mizintsev added.