UrduPoint.com

Kiev Plans To Shell Humanitarian Corridor From Kharkov - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Kiev Plans to Shell Humanitarian Corridor From Kharkov - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Ukrainian neo-Nazis plan to fire on people who will be evacuated from Kharkov with a view to accusing the Russian military of crimes against civilians, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

"Official Kiev continues to prepare monstrous and ruthless provocations, involving mass destruction of civilians, with a view to further accusing the Russian armed forces," Mizintsev said at a press briefing.

According to him, the Ukrainian military installed artillery pieces near the village of Tsupivka in the Kharkiv region to attack civilians during the evacuation through a humanitarian corridor from Kharkov.

"The Russian side has reliably established that neo-Nazis plan to carry out this monstrous bloody act in the near future," Mizintsev added.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Russia Kharkiv Kiev From

Recent Stories

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

50 minutes ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

51 minutes ago
 Police found body from house

Police found body from house

51 minutes ago
 EAC positive step to save economy: FCCI chief

EAC positive step to save economy: FCCI chief

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges UN not to forget rights violations ..

Pakistan urges UN not to forget rights violations in Kashmir, Palestine, amid fo ..

55 minutes ago
 50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.