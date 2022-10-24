Kiev Plans to Smear Russia as Nuclear Terrorist By 'Dirty Bomb' Provocation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Ukraine plans to make Russia look like a nuclear terrorist with the help of a "dirty bomb" and intimidate the local population, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"As a result of the 'dirty bomb' provocation, Ukraine expects to intimidate the local population, increase the flow of refugees across Europe and make Russia look like a nuclear terrorist," Kirillov told reporters.