Kiev Plans To Spend $4Bln On Ukraine's Reconstruction - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Kiev plans to spend around $4 billion in available and pledged funds on the country's reconstruction, with the first projects expected to be implemented this spring, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday.

"I have urged heads of the regional military administrations to develop reconstruction projects as soon as possible. In total, Ukraine has the pledged funds of around 150 billion hryvnias ($4 billion) for reconstruction. Our priorities are energy, housing, critical infrastructure, demining and support for business," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian prime minister added that the authorities would start implementing the first reconstruction projects as early as this spring.

Last year, Shmyhal said that Kiev estimated the post-conflict reconstruction of the country at around $750 billion. Meanwhile, the European Commission estimated the damage caused by Russia's military operation a year ago at 600 billion Euros ($637 billion).

