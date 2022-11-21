Kiev 'Playing With Fire' With Gross Provocations Against ZNPP - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kiev is "playing with fire" by carrying out provocations against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and resuming its shelling, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

"The Kiev regime continues to 'play with fire' by carrying out gross and irresponsible provocations against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. After a period of calm, the Armed Forces of Ukraine resumed artillery strikes on the territory inside the perimeter of the station. Its critical infrastructure, the life and health of the people working there are under threat again," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that the situation at the ZNPP after the shelling by Kiev was reaching a critical stage, which could result in a technological disaster.

"The attacks, in particular, took place on the evening of November 19, when numerous artillery strikes with 155-caliber NATO ammunition were carried out on the territory of the ZNPP. They were continued the next day, November 20, when, among other places, the sites where radioactive waste is stored were subjected to shelling. Fortunately, significant damage to the ZNPP was avoided, no radiation release occurred. But the situation was reaching a critical stage, which, quite likely, could result in a man-made disaster," Zakharova said.