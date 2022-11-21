UrduPoint.com

Kiev 'Playing With Fire' With Gross Provocations Against ZNPP - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Kiev 'Playing With Fire' With Gross Provocations Against ZNPP - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kiev is "playing with fire" by carrying out provocations against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and resuming its shelling, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Kiev is "playing with fire" by carrying out provocations against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and resuming its shelling, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"The Kiev regime continues to 'play with fire' by carrying out gross and irresponsible provocations against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. After a period of calm, the Armed Forces of Ukraine resumed artillery strikes on the territory inside the perimeter of the station. Its critical infrastructure, the life and health of the people working there are under threat again," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that the situation at the ZNPP after the shelling by Kiev was reaching a critical stage, which could result in a technological disaster.

"The attacks, in particular, took place on the evening of November 19, when numerous artillery strikes with 155-caliber NATO ammunition were carried out on the territory of the ZNPP. They were continued the next day, November 20, when, among other places, the sites where radioactive waste is stored were subjected to shelling. Fortunately, significant damage to the ZNPP was avoided, no radiation release occurred. But the situation was reaching a critical stage, which, quite likely, could result in a man-made disaster," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

NATO Fire Ukraine Russia Nuclear Kiev November

Recent Stories

Twitter France's General Manager Announces Resigna ..

Twitter France's General Manager Announces Resignation

1 minute ago
 US Blames Russia, China for UNSC Inaction on North ..

US Blames Russia, China for UNSC Inaction on North Korea - Envoy to UN

1 minute ago
 Spanish Prime Minister Says His Country Allocated ..

Spanish Prime Minister Says His Country Allocated Over $270Mln in Military Aid t ..

1 minute ago
 President conveys condolence, solidarity on deaths ..

President conveys condolence, solidarity on deaths in Indonesia quake

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Plans to Increase Tariffs for Oil Transit ..

Ukraine Plans to Increase Tariffs for Oil Transit - Transneft

6 minutes ago
 Drive to register unregistered Afghan refugees ext ..

Drive to register unregistered Afghan refugees extended upto Dec 31, NA told

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.