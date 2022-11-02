Kiev Pledges Not to Use Grain Corridor for Combat Operations - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Ukraine has provided the necessary written guarantees not to use the grain corridor in the Black Sea for combat operations against Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the participation of the international organization (the UN), as well as Turkey's assistance, it was possible to obtain the necessary written guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports, identified in the interests of the export of agricultural products, for combat operations against Russia, sent to the Joint Coordination Center on November 1, 2022," the ministry said in a statement.