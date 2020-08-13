UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Pledges To Protect Rights Of Ukrainians Staying In Belarus Amid Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

Kiev Pledges to Protect Rights of Ukrainians Staying in Belarus Amid Protests

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Ukraine seeks dialogue with the Belarusian government but will resolutely protect the rights of Ukrainians staying in the country amid protests, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has recently confirmed that two Ukrainian volunteers were detained in Minsk, and nine more Ukrainians were detained in Vitebsk for alleged administrative violations.

"Ukraine wants Belarus to be a sovereign, independent and democratic country with strong economy and stable social relations. Ukraine is primed for constructive dialogue with the Belarusian authorities but I want to note we will very firmly protect the right and interests of Ukrainian citizens in Belarus," Kuleba said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Belarus Government

Recent Stories

Nation to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow

20 minutes ago

Shafqat Amanat Ali releases new song “Zindagi he ..

34 minutes ago

Sudan on the right path: Gargash

37 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

1 hour ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

1 hour ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.