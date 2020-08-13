Kiev Pledges to Protect Rights of Ukrainians Staying in Belarus Amid Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Ukraine seeks dialogue with the Belarusian government but will resolutely protect the rights of Ukrainians staying in the country amid protests, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has recently confirmed that two Ukrainian volunteers were detained in Minsk, and nine more Ukrainians were detained in Vitebsk for alleged administrative violations.

"Ukraine wants Belarus to be a sovereign, independent and democratic country with strong economy and stable social relations. Ukraine is primed for constructive dialogue with the Belarusian authorities but I want to note we will very firmly protect the right and interests of Ukrainian citizens in Belarus," Kuleba said at a briefing.