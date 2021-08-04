Kiev Police Confirm Grenade Explosion Threats Inside Ukrainian Cabinet Building

Kiev's police confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that an unidentified man is threatening to detonate a grenade inside the building housing the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers, law enforcement agents are heading to the site

"The dispatch center received such information, a team is heading there. We are checking the information," the police said.