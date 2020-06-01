Kiev Police Detain Man Threatening to Blast Bridge - Reports

The police in Kiev on Monday detained a man who was threatening to blow up a bridge in the Ukrainian capital, local broadcaster Pryamoy reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The police in Kiev on Monday detained a man who was threatening to blow up a bridge in the Ukrainian capital, local broadcaster Pryamoy reported.

The patrol police have confirmed the detention.

According to earlier reports, the man holding a gas canister was demanding to meet with Interior Minister Arsen Avakov immediately.

The head of the Kiev police, Andriy Kryshchenko, was personally talking to the man.