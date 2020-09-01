Kiev Police Detain Man With Grenade Near Zelenskyy's Office
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:20 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Kiev police said on Tuesday they had detained a man with a grenade near the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"In the governmental quarter of the capital, law enforcement officers detained a man with a grenade.
To clarify the circumstances, the police took the citizen to the Pechersky police department. They seized an object that looked like a grenade, which will be sent for expert research," the police said.
A police investigation team, explosives experts and dog handlers arrived at the scene, the statement says.