Kiev Police Find No Explosive Devices In Kiev-Pechersk Lavra - Ukrainian Orthodox Church

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Kiev police have not discovered any explosive devices in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery, the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Union of Orthodox Journalists reported that a message was received saying that a bomb had been planted inside the monastery. Law enforcement officers arrived at the monastery. Orthodox worshipers were not allowed to enter the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra while the police were inspecting the church.

"Thank God, no explosives have been found on the territory (of Lavra)," the main directorate of Kiev police was quoted by the UOC as saying.

Tensions between Kiev and the UOC escalated after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

UOC monks were ordered to leave the monastery of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, jurisdiction over which was divided between a Ukrainian cultural organization and the UOC by March 29 for violating the terms of an agreement on the use of state property. Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said the monks could stay in the Lavra if they joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), a decision that may be "stimulated through the joint work of specialists and law enforcement officers."

The OCU was established on the basis of two schismatic organizations in late 2018. In 2019, the Patriarchate of Constantinople gave the OCU a "tomos of autocephaly" ” an ecclesiastical document essentially granting recognition ” which resulted in a serious conflict between Constantinople and Moscow.

