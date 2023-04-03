UrduPoint.com

Kiev Possibly Responsible For St. Petersburg Cafe Blast - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kiev Possibly Responsible for St. Petersburg Cafe Blast - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Ukraine supports the use of terrorist attacks and may be responsible for the murder of Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky in the blast at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. 

On Sunday, an unidentified explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident Tatarsky, also known as Maxim Fomin, had been killed and 32 people had been injured, including ten people in a serious condition. Earlier on Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, and Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) planned the attack

"Russia is facing the Kiev regime. This is the regime that supports terrorist attacks, this is the regime that is behind the murder of Daria Dugina (daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin), this is the regime that quite possibly is behind the murder of Fomin, and behind the terrorist attack in St.

Petersburg, this is the regime that has been behind the murders of people for many years since 2014, which is why the special military operation is being carried out," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was immediately informed about the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, the spokesman added.

"Now the the investigation is in an active phase, and we see quite active steps in the detention of suspects. We should be patient and wait for the statements of our special services that work on the case," Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin expresses condolences to the relatives and friends of Tatarsky, and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Kiev May Sunday All

Recent Stories

Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in ..

Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in success of CPEC

30 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary revie ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary reviews country&#039;s experience i ..

46 minutes ago
 DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai ..

DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai in Q1 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold dips on stronger dollar

Gold dips on stronger dollar

3 hours ago
 Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: ..

Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: PM

3 hours ago
 Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s M ..

Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s Mosque since start of Ramadan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.