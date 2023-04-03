Kiev Possibly Responsible for St. Petersburg Cafe Blast - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Ukraine supports the use of terrorist attacks and may be responsible for the murder of Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky in the blast at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, an unidentified explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident Tatarsky, also known as Maxim Fomin, had been killed and 32 people had been injured, including ten people in a serious condition. Earlier on Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, and Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) planned the attack.

"Russia is facing the Kiev regime. This is the regime that supports terrorist attacks, this is the regime that is behind the murder of Daria Dugina (daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin), this is the regime that quite possibly is behind the murder of Fomin, and behind the terrorist attack in St.

Petersburg, this is the regime that has been behind the murders of people for many years since 2014, which is why the special military operation is being carried out," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was immediately informed about the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, the spokesman added.

"Now the the investigation is in an active phase, and we see quite active steps in the detention of suspects. We should be patient and wait for the statements of our special services that work on the case," Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin expresses condolences to the relatives and friends of Tatarsky, and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.