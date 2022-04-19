Kiev Prepares New Provocation to Accuse Russia of 'War Crimes' in Odessa Region - Moscow

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is preparing a new provocation in the Odessa region in order to later accuse Russia of "war crimes," Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian defense ministry's national defense control center, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is preparing a new provocation in the Odessa region in order to later accuse Russia of "war crimes," Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian defense ministry's national defense control center, said on Tuesday.

"According to the available reliable information, the Security Service of Ukraine is preparing another monstrous provocation to accuse the military personnel of Russia of the so-called war crimes with the mass destruction of civilians in the Odessa region. To this end, in the near future it is planned to change the uniforms one of the SBU units into the uniform of Russian military personnel and stage a demonstrative execution of local residents," Mizintsev said.

He added that photo and video materials of this action with alleged atrocities of Russians will be published by Ukrainian and Western news agencies "for the immediate cynical promotion of fakes."