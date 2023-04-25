Kiev Preparing 12 Military Brigades for Counteroffensive in Early May - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Kiev is getting ready up 12 Ukrainian combat brigades of about 4,000 soldiers each to start a counteroffensive against Russia in early May, with the preparations expected to be completed by the end of April, The New York Times reported, citing leaked Pentagon documents.

The United States and NATO allies have been training and supplying nine of those 12 combat brigades, the report said.

"Everything hinges on this counteroffensive. Everybody's hopeful, maybe over-optimistic. But it will determine whether there is going to be a decent outcome for the Ukrainians, in terms of recovering territory on the battlefield and creating much more significant leverage to get some kind of negotiated settlement," Alexander Vershbow, a former US ambassador to Russia and senior NATO official, was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

The counteroffensive is likely to unfold along the coastline of the Sea of Azov near the Crimean Peninsula, the report said.

However, US officials believe that the counteroffensive is unlikely to result in significant shift of the conflict in favor of Kiev, The New York Times reported, adding that the intense fighting near the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, had depleted weapons stockpiles of Ukrainian troops and led to heavy casualties.

At the same time, US military officials still admit the possibility that Kiev "could once again surprise them" since the Ukrainian armed forces are being supplied with EU tanks and US armored personnel carriers, with some of the new unites also trained by NATO.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30. Last week, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its counteroffensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.