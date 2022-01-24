Kiev Preparing Attack in Donbas, Deploys Artillery, Tanks Near Contact Line - Donetsk Head

Kiev is preparing an attack in Donbas and moving artillery and tanks to the line of contact, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Monday

"The nature of the measures taken by Ukraine (shows that) this is a preparation for an offensive. I am talking about the fact that equipment is being brought (to the contact line), tank crews are being prepared, and artillery crews and tank crews are concentrated in those places of deployment where they were assigned," Pushilin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The media coverage of all these events is also important, the DPR head said, noting that Ukraine is pulling foreign journalists to the line of contact.

"Of course, these are instructors from the United States and the United Kingdom, who are almost openly photographed near the positions and posted on the internet," he said.

The Donetsk self-proclaimed republic "is on high alert because anything can be expected from Kiev," Pushilin added.