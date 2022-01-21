Kiev Preparing for Active Military Hostilities in Donbas - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The Ukrainian security forces transferred eight Smerch and Uragan multiple rocket launch systems to Donbas, a spokesman of Donestk People's Republic (DPR) Militia said on Friday, adding that Kiev is preparing for active military hostilities.

"The command of the People's Militia of the DPR sees that units of the armed formations of Ukraine are preparing to start active hostilities in the Donbas," the spokesman told reporters.

He added that the Ukraine forces transferred six Smerch systems and two Uragan systems near the line of contact.

The DPR spokesman also said that members of the nationalist Right Sector organization (banned in Russia) have arrived in the joint forces operation zone in the past two weeks.

"Intelligence of the People's Militia of the DPR received reliable information about the transfer ... of a large batch of NLAW anti-tank grenade launchers for military units of the armed forces of Ukraine located on the line of contact," the spokesman said.