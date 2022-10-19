UrduPoint.com

Kiev Preparing For Clearing Ops In Occupied Areas According To US Army Methodology- Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The Ukrainian military told the Russian security services that the Kiev regime has formed police detachments for clearing and filtration at territories it intends to occupy, and that training at courses that have started is carried out according to the standards and methodology of the US Armed Forces based on US experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, a Russian security service officer told Sputnik.

"According to information received from a source in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukraine's military and political leadership is preparing to regain control over the lost territories. Police training for filtration and clearing of territories is carried out in line with US Army standards using methodology materials compiled by the US military," the source said.

