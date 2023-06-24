Kiev Preparing for Offensive in Bakhmut Area Amid Prigozhin Case -Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Kiev regime is taking advantage of provocations made on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) and is accumulating forces for an offensive in the Bakhmut direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said in the early hours of Saturday.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.

"Taking advantage of Prigozhin's provocation to disorganize the situation, the Kiev regime is concentrating units of the 35th and 36th brigades of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the starting lines in the Bakhmut tactical direction for offensive operations," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.