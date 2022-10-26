UrduPoint.com

Kiev Preparing For Terrorist Sabotage With Use Of 'Dirty Bomb' - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Kiev Preparing for Terrorist Sabotage With Use of 'Dirty Bomb' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Kiev is preparing a terrorist sabotage act with the use of a "dirty bomb," and Moscow will continue to encourage the world to prevent this irresponsible activity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have information that indicates an existing threat of a dirty bomb from Ukraine.

We have information that indicates that Ukraine is preparing for such a terrorist act," Peskov told reporters.

Russia will convey this information to the world community to prevent such sabotage, the official added.

"We will vigorously continue to convey our point of view to the world community in order to encourage them to take active steps in terms of preventing such irresponsible behavior of the Kiev regime," he said.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Ukraine Moscow Kiev From

Recent Stories

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

25 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

51 minutes ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

57 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

1 hour ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

1 hour ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.