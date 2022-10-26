Kiev Preparing for Terrorist Sabotage With Use of 'Dirty Bomb' - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Kiev is preparing a terrorist sabotage act with the use of a "dirty bomb," and Moscow will continue to encourage the world to prevent this irresponsible activity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have information that indicates an existing threat of a dirty bomb from Ukraine.

We have information that indicates that Ukraine is preparing for such a terrorist act," Peskov told reporters.

Russia will convey this information to the world community to prevent such sabotage, the official added.

"We will vigorously continue to convey our point of view to the world community in order to encourage them to take active steps in terms of preventing such irresponsible behavior of the Kiev regime," he said.