Kiev Preparing Provocation In Irpin To Accuse Russia Of Mass Killings - Defense Ministry

Published April 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Kiev is preparing another provocation to accuse Russia of allegedly mass civilian killings in the settlement of Irpin, Kiev region, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday

"According to the confirmed data, the Kiev nationalist regime is preparing another provocation to accuse Russia of allegedly mass killings of civilians in Irpin, Kiev region.

I draw your attention to the fact that Russian armed forces units had left this settlement more than a week ago," Konashenkov told a briefing.

