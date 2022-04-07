UrduPoint.com

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine In Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

Published April 07, 2022



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Ukrainian intelligence services are planning to blow up a storage facility with 120 tonnes of chlorine in the Kharkiv region in order to later blame Russia for the deaths of civilians, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

"According to confirmed information, in the city of Pervomaiskyi, Kharkiv region, Ukrainian intelligence services are preparing a major provocation with the use of poisonous substances. On the territory of the Khimprom production association, SBU employees mined a storage facility with 120 tonnes of chlorine," Konashenkov said at a briefing.

He specified that "this storage is planned to be blown up to accuse Russia of allegedly creating a chemical disaster that caused the death of local residents."

