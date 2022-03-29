UrduPoint.com

Kiev Promises To Refrain From Joining Military Alliances - Russian Negotiator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Kiev has promises to refrain from joining military alliances, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia's delegation at talks in Istanbul, said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine refuses to join military alliances, to deploy foreign military bases, contingents, to conduct military exercises on the territory of Ukraine without the consent of the guarantor states, including Russia," Medinsky told Russia's Channel One.

