KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Ukraine's representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement have proposed holding an additional meeting of the security subgroup on July 14, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Trilateral Contact Group held negotiations in the format of a video conference.

"The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe has acknowledged significant progress in the drafting of an updated mine clearance plan. As part of this effort, and in order to implement the agreements reached at the Normandy Four summit in Paris, 13 areas for mine clearance have been preliminarily coordinated, with a possibility to manage seven more areas later.

To further boost security effort, the Ukrainian delegation has requested convening on July 14 the relevant working subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group," the presidential office said in a statement.

The participants of the video conference have touched upon environmental security in Donbas, according to the statement.