Kiev Proposes Elections in Donbas on March 31 Under New Settlement Plan - Delegation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Ukraine's delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas settlement has developed a plan of joint actions that will enable the conflict-hit region to hold elections on March 31, 2021, Oleksiy Arestovych, the delegation's adviser on information policy, told the UNN news agency on Thursday.

"This is our proposal to Russia and the OSCE [the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe]," Arestovych affirmed when asked if the plan in fact envisages holding elections on March 31.

The adviser stated that the plan also envisages the withdrawal of foreign forces from Donbas in early 2021, mine clearing operations in more than 20 new areas and the involvement of additional 1,500 observers from the OSCE.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 when the country's military launched an offensive against Donbas after Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed independence from Kiev. The two provinces said they were acting in response to what they considered to be a coup in the Ukrainian capital that toppled the old government in February of that year.

In a bid to find a peaceful settlement to the conflict, Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE created the TCG in 2014.