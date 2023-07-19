Open Menu

Kiev Proposes New Route For Grain Supplies Via Waters Of Romania, Bulgaria - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Kiev Proposes New Route for Grain Supplies Via Waters of Romania, Bulgaria - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The Ukrainian government is considering a new route for transporting grain through the territorial waters of Bulgaria and Romania as part of a trilateral grain initiative with the United Nations and Turkey, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.

"Turkey is trying to find a middle ground and minimize risks. We have created a guarantee fund on our part and we can attract companies that provide ships for transporting grain. From our point of view, this can be implemented without even using the route that was previously agreed, but through the territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria," Bodnar said.

At the same time, he added that in this case, the international community should take responsibility and, on the one hand, ensure that Ukraine can implement "such a scenario" and, on the other hand, "put pressure on Russia."

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Same Bulgaria Romania From Government

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

8 hours ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

8 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

8 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

8 hours ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

8 hours ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

8 hours ago
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

8 hours ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

8 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

9 hours ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

9 hours ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

9 hours ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World