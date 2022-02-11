(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev proposes transferring the final solution of the conflict in Donbas to the Normandy format, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Kiev proposes transferring the final solution of the conflict in Donbas to the Normandy format, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Friday.

"Ukrainian colleagues propose transferring the final solution of the issues to the Normandy format, so that the Normandy format will give them a recipe on how to settle the conflict in Donbas," Kozak told reporters.