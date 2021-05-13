Kiev Proposes Urgent Meeting of Normandy Format Political Advisers, Foreign Ministers

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, said that he had sent a letter to the advisers to the leaders of the "Normandy Four" with a proposal to urgently hold a meeting with the participation of foreign ministers, the press service of the presidential office said.

Yermak on Thursday met with the ambassadors of the G7, Sweden and the European Union to discuss issues of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

"Yesterday I sent a letter to all my colleagues in the Normandy format with a proposal to urgently convene a video conference or to meet in person, which would be better, with the participation of political advisers and foreign ministers of the four countries," Yermak said.

It noted that during the meeting, Yermak noted that a "protracted stagnation" was observed in the contact group on Donbas and in the negotiations of the advisers of the Normandy format.

"To intensify the work of the 'Normandy format,' which was initiated by Germany and France, would help to involve experts on political, military and legal issues in its activities. These advisers could work out various issues, which today are primarily part of the proposed 'Key Clusters of Minsk Agreements Implementation,'" the statement says.

Yermak believes that the holding of the next summit in the Normandy format would positively affect the settlement in Donbas.

"We believe that holding the next summit in the Normandy format would give a very serious impetus to the peace process. Therefore, I would ask you to consider the possibility of a joint appeal by the G7 to Russia to support the holding of this summit," Yermak added.