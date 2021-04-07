UrduPoint.com
Kiev Pulls New Forces, Weapons To Contact Line In Donbas - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Kiev Pulls New Forces, Weapons to Contact Line in Donbas - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kiev is pulling new forces and weapons to the contact line in Donbas, continues to violate the ceasefire, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Kiev is pulling new forces and weapons to the contact line in Donbas, continues to violate the ceasefire, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

In late March, Ukrainian military said that four servicemen had been killed and two wounded during shelling near the village of Shumy in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would soon discuss the situation with other leaders of the Normandy Four (Germany, Russia and France).

Kiev said the situation in Donbas was deteriorating. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic also reported an increase in the number of attacks from the Ukrainian security forces. The head of the republic Denis Pushilin did not rule out the possibility of a full-scale attack by Kiev on Donbas, noting that "Ukraine has everything ready for this."

"Currently, Kiev continues to pull new forces and weapons to the contact line in Donbass and violate the ceasefire," Zakharova said in a commentary.

