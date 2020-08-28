Kiev Puts All Contacts With Minsk on Pause - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Kiev has paused all processes and contacts with Minsk, will resume them once it is sure that it will not cause any reputational losses to the country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"We have all processes, all contacts with the Belarusian side paused now. I can officially inform you about this. And we are monitoring the development of the situation. And only when we are convinced that these contacts will not carry reputational, moral, ethical losses for Ukraine, these contacts will be resumed," Kuleba told the 1+1 broadcaster.