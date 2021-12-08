UrduPoint.com

Kiev Quit About 50 Agreements, Memorandums, Decisions Within CIS -Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 09:30 AM

Kiev Quit About 50 Agreements, Memorandums, Decisions Within CIS -Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Ukraine withdrew from about 50 deals, memorandums and decisions within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, a loose association of former Soviet republics), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"To date, Kiev has pulled out of about 50 agreements, memorandums and decisions (within the CIS)," Pankin said.

Since 2014, Kiev has taken a course towards the gradual curtailment of participation in the activities of the CIS, suspended work in the statutory and sectoral CIS bodies, stopped paying a share contribution to the unified budget of the organization, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In August 2018, Ukraine closed its representative office at the statutory and other bodies of the CIS in Minsk.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Budget Minsk Kiev August 2018 From Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2021

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

9 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

10 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.