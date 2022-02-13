Kiev Ramps Up Amassing Troops, Donbas on Full Alert - DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Kiev continues to build up forces near Donbas and the breakaway region needs to be on full alert, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Sunday.

"Our intelligence and all our data indicate that the Ukrainian side has been increasingly amassing personnel and equipment. The supply of weapons continues from the Western countries. Unfortunately, everything is 'hot.' Accordingly, we need to be on full alert," Pushilin told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.