MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Kiev initially reacted positively to Moscow's proposals during the talks in Istanbul after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, but the West was dissatisfied with a possible peace settlement and instructed Kiev to "break the reached agreements," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

