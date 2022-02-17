UrduPoint.com

Kiev Ready For Any Talks Format To Establish Peace, Moscow Shows No Readiness- Zelenskyy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations Russia to establish peace, but Russia does show its readiness for a real conversation, Ukrainian Presiden Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

"As soon as Russia says publicly that it is ready to talk about de-escalation, ready to talk about bilateral relations, every time after that we request Russia to hold a meeting in this or that format.

But, apart from the public position, in reality they are not willing to communicate with us, they do not want to," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by his office, adding that he is "ready for any format."

