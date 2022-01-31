Kiev Ready for Constructive Talks With Russia, But Not for Concessions - Foreign Minister

Ukraine is ready for constructive negotiations with Russia, but it will not make concessions, now it's up to Moscow, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said

"Ukraine is ready for constructive negotiations, but no one will put pressure on us, no one will force us to do anything, because Ukraine has already done enough for peace. Now it's up to Russia," Kuleba said.

He noted that Kiev was not ready to make further concessions to Russia, "if it does not first stop its military escalation."

"Our goal, and we speak frankly about this to our partners, is for Russia to make concessions, now it is time for it to make concessions and demonstrate sincere interest in the world," Kuleba stressed.

The statement of the Russian Defense Ministry about the beginning of the withdrawal of troops from the border is seen positively, but Kiev does not yet see this in practice, he said.

"On the one hand, any announcement by Russia about the withdrawal of troops is in itself a positive signal. On the other hand, it is not known exactly where the relevant units are withdrawn from, to what extent and in what way this withdrawal contributes to the de-escalation of the situation," Kuleba said.