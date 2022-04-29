UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Kiev Ready for Immediate Negotiations for Evacuation From Azovstal Plant - Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Kiev is ready to begin immediate negotiations with Russia on arranging safe evacuation of civilians from Azovstal plant and other areas of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is ready for immediate negotiations on the evacuation of people from Mariupol and expects the UN assistance," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Earlier in the day, the UN chief met with Ukrainian president in Kiev to discuss the situation in the country.

The official later said that he and Zelenskyy addressed the UN plan on Mariupol.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Guterres in Moscow. While Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Secretary General, said that Putin had agreed to the involvement of the UN and the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal plant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no specific agreements on the issue.

