Kiev Ready for Meetings With Moscow in Any Format - Kuleba

(@FahadShabbir)

Kiev is ready to hold a meeting with Moscow in any format to find a diplomatic solution to a "conflict," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Kiev is ready to hold a meeting with Moscow in any format to find a diplomatic solution to a "conflict," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine is ready to meet with Russia in any format of negotiations to seek diplomatic solutions to the 8 years long Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict," Kuleba told a press conference.