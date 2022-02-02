Kiev Ready For Meetings With Moscow In Any Format - Kuleba
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 08:11 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Kiev is ready to hold a meeting with Moscow in any format to find a diplomatic solution to a "conflict," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.
"Ukraine is ready to meet with Russia in any format of negotiations to seek diplomatic solutions to the 8 years long Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict," Kuleba told a press conference.