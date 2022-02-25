Kiev Ready for Talks With Moscow on Status of Neutrality - Presidential Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Ukraine is ready for talks with Russia on the status of neutrality given that security guarantees will be provided, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Ukrainian presidential office, said on Friday as cited by media.

Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine on halting the hostilities would begin sooner or later.

"Ukraine has always left and leaves now a room for negotiations. Even now, when Russia has launched a full-scale invasion. This war must be stopped. These hostilities need to be stopped," Podolyak said as quoted by Kiev-based UNIAN news agency.

Podolyak added that Ukraine was ready to begin negotiating with Russian on the status of neutrality in the event of providing security guarantees, according to the news outlet.