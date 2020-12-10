Kiev Ready for Troop Disengagement, Mine Clearance in Donbas - Zelenskyy Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Kiev is ready for a new stage in the disengagement of troops, mine clearance of Donbas and the next round of the mutual release of detainees, the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier reports said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Russia to take measures to continue work in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany) and within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbas to implement the agreements reached at the summit in Paris on December 9, 2019.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for a new stage in the disengagement of troops and mine clearance of new areas, as well as for the next round of mutual release of detainees," the office said.

"The president stressed that despite the difficulties, for the first time in the war years, it was possible to establish a real ceasefire, which has generally lasted from July 27, 2020. Thanks to this, dozens of lives of the Ukrainian military and civilians were saved," it said.